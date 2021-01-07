President Donald Trump’s niece predicted a bitter post-presidency for her uncle after he leaves the White House, saying the disastrous events of the past 24 hours would push even more Republicans to distance themselves from him once he leaves office.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Mary Trump said the Capitol mob assault would cast a darkly-fitting capstone to Trump’s historically bad first term.

“Knowing what you know about him, his life will be like, you know, he’s now, I guess, officially going to be a resident of Mar-A-Lago,” host Anderson Cooper said. “What do you think his life will be like?”

“I think it’s going to be pretty grim,” the president’s niece said. “Yesterday was a bridge too far for people who, for whatever reasons, have stuck with him until then. And I — it increases the likelihood that, on January 20th, Donald loses relevance precipitously as he should.”

“He’s not going to adapt well to that because I think other than money, the thing that’s most important to him is power,” Trump added, before referencing the low-energy, semi-concession video her uncle released on Thursday. “He’s also, with this ridiculous video that he put out this evening, betrayed the people who put it all on the line for him yesterday. So he’s not going to have an easy time of it.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

