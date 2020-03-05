Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg exchanged Star Wars and Spaceballs themed jabs on Twitter this week, fueled by Bloomberg’s decision to suspend his campaign on Wednesday.

While Bloomberg alluded to Trump’s ‘dark-side’ by likening him to franchise villain Darth Vader, the president focused on the former mayor’s height, adding, “Mini Mike, you’re easy!” to his post.

Trump’s tweet shows a scene from Spaceballs, a parody of the original Star Wars trilogy. The president, however, flipped the script, placing Bloomberg’s face over Vader counterpart Dark Helmet’s, showing a fight scene where Dark Helmet struggles due to his height. Trump additionally placed his face over Lone Starr’s, who is the hero of the parody.

Bloomberg’s original tweet was a response to Trump’s jeers on Twitter, which stated, “Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!”

Bloomberg presumably did not realize that his reference to the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader fight was not the best choice, as Obi-Wan dies at the end of the Star Wars: A New Hope scene. He then spends several years distracting Luke Skywalker from beyond the grave.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]