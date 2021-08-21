Newsmax Political Analyst Hopes Donald Trump Will Encourage Rally Attendees to Get Vaccinated: ‘I Don’t See a Lot of Mask Wearing’

Newsmax political analyst Mark Halperin said he expects President Donald Trump to talk about inflation, Afghanistan, and the border during his rally in Cullman, AL, but also hopes he “encourages everyone there to get a vaccination.”

“It’s one of the hardest-hit states in the country right now,” Halperin said. “I don’t see a lot of mask-wearing [at the rally]… but I hope they’re vaccinated. And I hope the former president brings that up.”

Alabama has the lowest rate of fully vaccinated adults in the country, and the state ran out of ICU beds earlier this week.

Newsmax anchor Shaun Kraisman acknowledged that Cullman had declared a state of emergency due to Covid-19 as well.

“But I do want to clarify when you run that headline — that could be scary because you think oh, a state of emergency and you see thousands of people there — they did also make the announcement saying they’re doing this in advance and anticipation that there could be that something that happens,” he said. “There are reports that hospitals are full in that area but then you’ve got to compare it to Lollapalooza in Chicago and [New York City where] they’re having a concert as well.”

However, the Homecoming Concert in New York (which has since been canceled due to rain from Hurricane Henri) required proof of vaccination, and Lollapalooza required either vaccination or a negative Covid test. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner, only 203 attendees tested positive for Covid-19 and there was “no evidence” it had been a “super-spreader” event.”

“To Mark’s point, talking about the vaccination rate, 36% vaccinated there in Cullman, AL — obviously a lower rate,” Kraisman added. “Despite that, these folks, they’re free and proud, right. They want to get out there. They want to enjoy themselves and they wonder what they’re going to hear.”

