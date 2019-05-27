On his CNN comedy special Red State Blue State, Colin Quinn joked that the final moment of President Donald Trump’s tumultuous time in the White House will probably end like “the last scene of Scarface.”

“But even the people that love Trump, I think we all know how this is going to end,” Quinn said. ” It’s obviously not going to be the traditional waving good-bye on the White House lawn and jump in the chopper. Even he doesn’t think it will end that way.”

The iconic, climactic (NSFW) scene of Scarface involves notorious Cuban-American drug kingpin Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, holed up in his mansion, screaming defiantly, while firing off an automatic weapon and a grenade launcher at a rival gang’s henchmen, killing dozens. The formerly indestructible Montana eventually dies in a hail of gunfire inside the opulent house that symbolized his rise to power and fame.

“But however Trump leaves, our fundamental differences don’t leave with him. We’re still divided,” Quinn pointed out, before launching into a long rant that called for the “break-up” of the country into red, blue, and in-between states. “The Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence ‘When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands that have connected them to another…’ and they were writing that about us and England. But they say, subconsciously, you’re always writing about yourself and so maybe they knew this day was coming.”

Watch video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com