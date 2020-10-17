President Donald Trump‘s hair experienced some turbulence during Saturday afternoon’s Michigan rally, forcing Trump to plead for a hat live on stage.

“Nobody told me you were gonna have 40-mile-an-hour winds today. Would somebody give me a hat?” Trump said on a stage during his rally in Muskegon, Michigan. “Would you please give me a hat? I have got all these hats. I am the only one without a hat on.”

“They will go in that big beautiful plane,” Trump added before cutting himself off after saying, “If they don’t have a hat in that plane…”

“Actually, I have the exact same plane,” Trump continued. “Boeing 757, It’s a beautiful plane. Get me a hat out of that plane.”

Eventually, the president was able to finally secure a red “Make America Great Again” hat from an off-screen staffer.

During the rally, Trump supporters chanted “lock her up” when the president mentioned Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Recently, she was the target of a plot to kidnap and murder her that was foiled by federal law enforcement.

WATCH: Trump supporters chant “lock her up” when the president mentions MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. pic.twitter.com/IikdHxItHB — The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2020

