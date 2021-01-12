MSNBC host Rachel Maddow tried to get inside the mind of President Donald Trump to understand how he might have envisioned the violent Capitol insurrection working out in his favor.

During a monologue previewing Wednesday’s impeachment of Trump, which is effectively guaranteed to pass now that at least one House GOP leader has endorsed it as well, Maddow directly addressed Trump through the camera while wondering if he had yet to grasp the gravity of the political avalanche he had unleashed.

“Mr. President, I mean, he has to be learning something, right?” Maddow asked. “Mr. President, what did you think was going to happen? Did you think it would work? Did you think that if you got enough violent and potentially armed supporters of yours into the Capitol while the Congress was there, and they did what they were there to do, what kind of power did you think you would hold? What way did you think would you benefit from that? What did you think would be happening now five days out?”

“But Mr. President, if you incite an angry mob to go attack the U.S. Capitol while Congress is sitting,” she continued. “You get them to go attack the Capitol because you tell them if they go to the Capitol, they will be able to accomplish somehow keeping you in power and stopping election results from being processed. Mr. President, if do you that, you will face calls to be removed from office as unfit to serve under the 25th Amendment. You willl invite certain impeachment and potentially conviction and removal from office. The first U.S. President to ever going through that.”

Then, turning slightly sardonic in her tone, Maddow closed with a series of chilling questions about how far Trump would’ve gone to accept and welcome an insurrection that really did interrupt and derail the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“All of this can be yours for the low, low price of what you did after you lost the election to Joe Biden,” she snarked. “What did you think would happen?! Did you think it would work?! Did you think you would hold power with the support of a private army, with their hockey sticks and AR-15s? Maybe the military would flip and become your Praetorian Guard, is that what you thought would happen?”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]