Scarborough: Would AG Barr Release a Suspect With a Kill List of Hannity, Limbaugh and GOP Officials?

Joe Scarborough again took issue with the curious decision to release Christopher Hasson, the Coast Guardsmen taken into custody when authorities discovered a cache of weapons and a “kill list” of various Democratic officials and members in the media. The release of the alleged domestic terrorist has been a sore subject for the Morning Joe panel, not least of which because Scarborough himself was on the suspect’s list of potential targets.

The conversation came in light of another recent attack on a house of worship, the latest being the hate crime that took the life of one Jewish worshiper in a Southern California Synagogue while members celebrated the last day of Passover.

Scarborough rhetorically asked fellow panelist Katy Kay if she thought Attorney General William Barr “would have released somebody that had Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Republican candidates — the top Republican candidates running for political office in 2020 on a kill list? ”

He added, “Do we really believe that Donald Trump and bar would allow that person that had weapons and had a manifesto and had a kill list of the top Republicans in America that he was ready to go and kill, do we really believe that Barr and Trump would let that man walk free?”

Last week Mika Brzezinksi openly blamed President Donald Trump was behind the release of Hasson, and today’s discussion indicates that the topic is still very much at the top of this show’s minds. And for good reason.

