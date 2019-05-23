Late Night host Seth Meyers mocked President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden press conference, taking aim at the visual aid the White House had printed up to accompany Trump’s 10-minute rant.

“It looked like the world’s least effective anti-drug PSA,” Meyers said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump walked out of a bipartisan White House meeting to instead hold a hastily arranged press conference where he attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Democrats for continuing to investigate him while an error-filled poster on the Mueller report hung on the podium.

Meyers noted the White House can’t even pull off the execution of an effective poster: “First of all, this is such a dumb sign, because he made the words ‘No’ super big, and the other words super tiny…I have a feeling the staff at D.C. Kinkos voted for Hillary.”

To drive home his point, he flashed a sign with the words “JUST SAY NO TO” in huge, red letters, with “drugs” written in tiny type at the bottom.

Once it got underway, Trump’s press conference was “predictably off the rails,” Meyers continued on. “He started out with an obvious lie that he just assumed everyone else would agree with.”

“I’m the most transparent president probably in the history of this country,” Trump declared at the outset of his Rose Garden remarks.

“No, we would not agree,” Meyers shot back. “I mean, we can see right through you, but I don’t think that’s what you meant. He always tries — he does this thing where he always tries to trick everybody into thinking they agree with them. He’s like a guy on a first date who tries to sneak in something like, ‘So, I think you’d agree, we should go back to my place.’ And you’re like, ‘Uh, you haven’t been reading the signs.'”

