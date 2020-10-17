President Donald Trump went after Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during his Saturday Michigan rally, claiming she “truly hates our country.”

Omar, who was born in Somalia and fled with her family as a refugee when she was a young child. She became an American citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old.

Trump mentioned Omar regarding a Republican congressman having to have lunch with liberal Democratic colleagues.

“It’s going to happen our congressmen will be having lunch soon someday with a radical leftist, maybe AOC, do you see yourself maybe — that might — going I don’t know about that,” Trump said to his supporter in Muskegon, Michigan. “That might be a step too far right Omar — he’ll be having lunch with — Ilhan Omar, who truly hates our country, but she’s one of the reasons we’re going win the great state.”

He added, “So we’re going to win, we’re going win because of Ilhan, right, we’re going to win Minnesota because of her.”

Trump also went after the state’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer triggering his supporters to chant “lock her up.” Whitmer recently was a target of a kidnapping plot that was foiled by federal law enforcement.

The president is currently trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 7.2%, according to a state polling average from Real Clear Politics.

