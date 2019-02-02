The Official White House Line on Trump’s Tan: It’s ‘Good Genes’

President Donald Trump‘s bronze glow is au naturel according to the official White House position on the matter as reported by the New York Times.

In fact, at least officially, Trump does not use bronzer at all.

The Times reports:

The official line from the White House, as with other matters surrounding the president’s physical health and appearance, is that Mr. Trump’s glow is the result of “good genes,” according to a senior administration official who would speak only on the condition of anonymity. And, O.K., a little powder — a translucent one, not a bronzer — which the president applies himself before television appearances, the official said.

Back in 2016, a makeup artist for the Republican National Convention suggested that the look was more tanning bed or spray glow than the luck of the genetic lottery.

“I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyperpigmentation around his eyes,” Jason Kelly said.

Former Apprentice and White House villain Omarosa Manigault Newman also claimed Trump used a tanning bed in her tell-all book and even claimed that mishandling the bed got one usher fired.

The Times spoke to three people who have spent time in the White House who insist no such tanning bed exists.

[image via Getty Images ]

