Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fired back at President Donald Trump after he attacked her at his campaign rally in her state Saturday, slamming him for using “exactly the rhetoric” that has put her life in danger.

During Trump’s speech, the president scoffed at the recent plot by a Michigan militia to kidnap and murder Whitmer. Whitmer has strongly criticized Trump for his comments that she said “encouraged” domestic terrorists and “legitimized their actions.” Unsurprisingly, Trump has fired back his own criticism, complaining that Whitmer didn’t thank him since it was federal agents with the FBI who foiled the plot.

When Trump brought up her name at Saturday afternoon’s rally, the crowd began chanting, “Lock her up!” Trump grinned, “Lock her up? Lock ’em all up!”

“I guess they said she was threatened, right? She was threatened,” Trump said later during his remarks. “And she blamed me. She blamed me. And our people were the ones that worked with her people so let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens.”

Whitmer responded in a tweet shortly after the rally concluded.

“This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans,” wrote Whitmer. “It needs to stop.”

Tori Saylor, Whitmer’s Deputy Digital Director, added her own comment a few minutes later, noting that she “see[s] everything” that is said about or to Whitmer online.

“Every single time the President does this at a rally, the violent rhetoric towards her immediately escalates on social media,” wrote Saylor. “It has to stop. It just has to.”

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow replied to Saylor, calling Trump’s rhetoric “incredibly, incredibly dangerous,” because “sometimes, as we all learned last week, it doesn’t stay online.”

