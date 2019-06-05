Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump’s performance at a Tuesday press conference in London, calling out Trump’s many, feeble excuses for the widespread protests of his visit as well as the president’s obvious lack of knowledge about the details of a possible US-UK trade deal.

During the joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump told numerous, demonstrable lies, but perhaps none were more absurd than the litany of claims he offered up to address the tens of thousands of protestors who have clogged London’s streets.

“As far as the protests, even coming over today, there were thousands of people cheering,” Trump falsely claimed. “Then I heard there were protests. I said, ‘Where are the protests? I don’t see any protests.’ I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So a lot of it is fake news.”

Confronting with this barrage of absurd contradictions, Noah couldn’t help but smile. “Trump is adorable, man, come on,” he said. “He doesn’t go with one excuse. He gives you all of them and you can pick the one you like best: ‘The people were cheering. I see no protest. I saw a small protest, but it was a fake protest and I didn’t see it. I didn’t see it.'”

Noah went on to point out that the protests weren’t just aimed at Trump, but were also spurred by objections to a possible trade deal between the two countries. As part of the discussions about a possible deal, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, a friend of Trump’s, recently came out in favor of altering or even possibly abandoning the country’s universal health cared provider, the National Health Service (NHS), for a private insurer-based system like in the US.

When a clearly flummoxed Trump was specifically asked several times about including the “NHS” in any trade negotiations, he claimed he couldn’t hear the reporter’s questions. May finally stepped in and, in an aside, explained what the term meant. “Look, I think everything with trade is on the table,” Trump said in response, after May’s very public assist. “When you’re dealing with trade, everything’s on the table, so N.H.S., or anything else or lot more than that, but everything will be on the table, absolutely.”

Noah wasn’t buying it. “Obviously, Trump has no clue what they’re talking about. And he’s doing a good job of hiding it,” Noah noted, before breaking into an impression of Trump. “Look, everything is on the table, NHS, NHL, DTF, all on the table. It’s all there, all there, all on the table.

“Theresa May had to straight-up give him the answer,” Noah cheekily pointed out. “In fact, now that she’s leaving office maybe that could be her next job, just standing next to President Trump wherever he goes explaining shit to him: ‘The G7 is an alliance of international superpowers. That woman is the prime minister of New Zealand. That’s a salad.'”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

