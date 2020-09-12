President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to push a debunked conspiracy theory surrounding fraud within mail-in-voting.

“The Unsolicited Mail In Ballot Scam is a major threat to our Democracy, & the Democrats know it,” Trump declared. “Almost all recent elections using this system, even though much smaller & with far fewer Ballots to count, have ended up being a disaster. Large numbers of missing Ballots & Fraud!”

Last month, the president again floated the idea November 3rd could be rigged adding, “You can’t take millions of ballots, send them haphazardly all over the country, or all over a state, and expect it to come out properly.

“By the way, absentee is great, it’s been working for a long time like in Florida. Absentee, you request and it comes in, and then you send it back. Absentee is great, but universal is going to be a disaster the likes of which our country has never seen.”

He continued, “It’ll end up being a rigged election or they will never come out with an outcome. They’ll have to do it again, and nobody wants that. And I don’t want that.”

Currently, former vice president Joe Biden leads Trump by 7.5%, according to RealClearPolitics national polling average.

