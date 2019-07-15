Trump Attacks Congresswomen in Unhinged Presser: ‘They Hate Our Country’ With a Passion, ‘They Hate Jews’

In his first public comments since he leveled attacks on Democratic congresswomen that many saw as racist, President Donald Trump defended his tweets in a press conference on the south lawn of the White House.

Trump took questions in a contentious back-and-forth from the press and continued to hit Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for “hating Israel” and three other freshman congresswomen, namely Rep. Ayana Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the last of which he blamed for Amazon not building a East Coast headquarters in Queens, New York.

In a Sunday morning thread, Trump tweeted: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Trump said of the four Congresswomen “they are very unhappy. I’m watching them, all they do is complain. All I’m saying, if they want to leave, they can leave.”

He then turned his focus of derision on Rep. Omar, saying ” I look at the one, I look at Omar. I don’t know, I never met her. I hear the way she talks about Al Qaeda. Al Qaeda has killed many Americans. She said, ‘You can hold your chest out, you can –” when I think of America, when I think of Al Qaeda, I can hold my chest out.'”

He continued “When she talked about the world trade center being knocked down. He remembered the famous “Some people?” These are people that come in my opinion, hit our country. You can say what you want. To get a list of all of the statements they’ve made. If they are not happy here, they can leave.”

He finished “They can leave, and you know what? I’m sure there will be many people that want to miss them.”

According to CNN White House Reporter, Kaitlan Collins Trump responded to a question about the racist nature of his Sunday tweetstorm by saying “not at all” continuing by saying ” if somebody doesn’t want to be in our country, they should leave.” It is not clear where he gets the idea that any of the four freshman Congresswomen do not want to be in our country.

Trump tweeted:

On the South Lawn, President Trump claims his tweets are not racist. “Not at all,” he told me. “If somebody has a problem with our country, if somebody doesn’t want to be in our country, they should leave.” He didn’t respond when reporters noted the lawmakers are from the U.S. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 15, 2019

President Trump spoke at length, ultimately claiming that these four Congresswomen “hate our country with a passion” before oddly lamenting how the “Democrat party” would be making a big political mistake by getting behind these four individuals.

