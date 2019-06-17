comScore

Trump Blasts Fox News for Negative Polls, Sharing ‘Fake News’: ‘Something Weird Going On’

By Josh FeldmanJun 17th, 2019, 7:59 pm

President Donald Trump tonight went after Fox News again, this time concerning the network’s “bad” polls.

Trump said there’s “something weird going on at Fox” and again touted his campaign’s internal polling:

Trump appears to have been set off watching Special Report tonight. Not only did Bret Baier cover the “bad” polls on air, but he and Howard Kurtz specifically discussed the ABC News interview. Baier remarked it was amazing to see Trump “spend 30 hours with ABC News.”

And Trump called out Fox for apparently sharing “fake news” on that score.

