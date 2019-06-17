President Donald Trump tonight went after Fox News again, this time concerning the network’s “bad” polls.

Trump said there’s “something weird going on at Fox” and again touted his campaign’s internal polling:

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Trump appears to have been set off watching Special Report tonight. Not only did Bret Baier cover the “bad” polls on air, but he and Howard Kurtz specifically discussed the ABC News interview. Baier remarked it was amazing to see Trump “spend 30 hours with ABC News.”

And Trump called out Fox for apparently sharing “fake news” on that score.

[image via screengrab]

