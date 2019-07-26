President Donald Trump is threatening France with “reciprocal action” over the digital services tax French lawmakers approved earlier this month.

As NPR reported:

It will levy a 3% tax on revenue from digital services earned in France by companies that make more than 25 million euros ($28 million) in French revenue and 750 million euros ($844 million) in global revenue. It will be applied retroactively from January 2019.

The U.S. has been threatening retaliation and the president took to Twitter this afternoon vowing they will act in response to the tax on “our great American technology companies.”

France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

You may also notice that Trump also tweeted, “I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!”

One of the president’s many businesses is Trump Winery, though the president has famously said he himself doesn’t drink.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com