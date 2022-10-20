Trump Blows Gasket Over ‘Disgraceful Judicial System’ After Durham Probe Suffers Another Failure

Former President Donald Trump didn’t get his way in court and so he engaged in his digital old-man-yelling-at-a-cloud routine that is the trademark of his Truth Social account.

We could write that lede for a countless number of stories over the past few years, but this time the triggering event for the latest Trumpertantrum was a jury’s acquittal of Igor Danchenko, who was the primary source for the Trump-Russia dossier.

The case was yet another “embarrassing defeat” for special counsel John Durham, reported CNN’s Marshall Cohen, who had pursued charges against Danchenko for lying to the FBI. The judge tossed one of the five counts before deliberations began and then the jury rejected the remaining four.

Danchenko’s acquittal follows Durham’s previous flop in his attempt to prosecute Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman, who was acquitted in May.

Durham’s back-to-back losses are a “rare” occurrence in the federal court system, Cohen noted, where Justice Department prosecutors typically score guilty verdicts in about 85% of jury trials, according to the most recent data from fiscal year 2018. “That means there was only about a 2% chance of Durham losing back-to-back trials,” wrote Cohen.

Durham has now devoted three years to a sprawling inquiry into possible misconduct related to the Russia investigation, and come up virtually empty-handed. The only point he’s scored was a guilty plea from a junior FBI employee related to altering an email about a surveillance warrant; the employee was sentenced to probation.

That’s a far cry from how Trump has portrayed Durham’s efforts, aggressively touting his investigation and predicting it would reveal a vast conspiracy within the federal government aligned against the ex-president.

Unsurprisingly, Trump was unhappy with the jury’s verdict, and since he’s been excommunicated from pretty much every single social media platform except his own Truth Social, he posted his rant there:

The disgraceful judicial system was on full display yet again with the Danchenko Verdict. Durham could not get a fair shake in the Swamp of biased and partisan juries, where you are told that no Republican based or supported case can be won no matter how good it is, & judges that are so biased, unfair and angry that it is literally dangerous to be in court! I was told by many that Durham’s case was a great one but he has ZERO chance of winning in “that Court.” Sorry Justice Roberts, but so true!

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com