President Donald Trump bragged about Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his recent nominee for the Supreme Court, while attacking Democratic opponents Joe Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“I’ve just come from the Rose Garden of the White House where I proudly nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said during his rally on Saturday in Middletown, Pennsylvania. “Judge Barrett is a brilliant legal mind, extraordinary scholar, you know that. Number one in her class.”

“You know the professor, one of the most respected people, he said the greatest student he’s ever had that’s pretty good.” The president added, “That’s a little better than Biden, wouldn’t you say? She should be running for president instead.”

He continued, “And most important of all she will defend your God given right and freedoms, she will.”

Trump went on to attack Biden and other Congressional Democrats including AOC and Omar, adding the “far-left” would “pack the Supreme Court with radicals who will terminate the Second Amendment, that’s what they want to do. Strike the words under God from your Pledge of Allegiance. Tear down crosses from public spaces, and force taxpayers to fund extreme late term abortion, that’s what they’re looking to do.”

Trump concluded, “These left wing justices will cripple police departments, protect sanctuary cities, and declare the death penalty unconstitutional for even the most depraved mass murders, it’s unconstitutional.”

“We will save your Second Amendment, together, we will save our country. And this is what we’re doing.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Barrett would be Trump’s third appointment to the Supreme Court in his first four years in office. Barrett is a judge on the 7th Circuit Court and professor of law at Notre Dame.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

