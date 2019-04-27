Trump Brags to Rally Crowd That Sending Migrants to Sanctuary Cities Was ‘My Sick Idea’

President Donald Trump held a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday night and it was true to form for these events in both tone and manic energy. At one point, clearly feeling the crowd, Trump bragged that the plan to release detained migrants into sanctuary cities was his “sick idea.”

“Last month alone, 100,000 illegal immigrants arrived at our borders, placing a massive strain on communities and schools and hospitals and public resources, like nobody has ever seen before,” said Trump. “Now, we’re sending many of them through sanctuary cities, thank you very much.”

The crowd was eating it up. He continued: “They’re not too happy about it!”

“I’m proud to tell you that was actually my sick idea,” he said.

“No, hey, hey, what did they say?” he said as if there were an objection. “‘We want them.’ I said we’ll give them to you. They said, ‘we don’t want them.'”

He repeated that immigrants create a drain on resources, and suggested “wealthy liberals preach about open borders” but their immigration policies hurt everyday Americans.

Trump then said that it’s “so simple” to fix immigration that it could be done in 15 minutes, but that it would require the cooperation of Democrats.

About two weeks ago, press secretary Sarah Sanders appeared on This Week and told host George Stephanopoulos, twice, that the sanctuary cities idea was not Trump’s.

Watch above, courtesy of C-SPAN.

