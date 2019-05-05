Trump Raising Money Selling Mueller Report Merchandise: ‘No Collusion’ and ‘WITCH HUNT’
The campaign website in support of re-electing President Donald Trump is taking political ju-jitsu to an entirely new level.
That is to say, they are taking what many thought perhaps to be a weakness — the investigation into Russian election interference, possible coordination with the Trump campaign and obstruction of justices — and turning it into an opportunity to profit and raise money for Trump 2020.
That’s right, the “gift” and “apparel” sections of Trump’s campaign website are selling a wide variety of T-Shirts, decals and mugs that feature various slogans and images of former Trump tweets.
Take for example this “No Collusion” T-shirt that comes in Men’s, Women’s sizes (though non in Youth size so far):
If one wants something more specifically in reference to a past Trump Tweet then there’s this:
T-shirt not your jam? Well how about a tasteful coffee mug to let your office mate’s or family where you stand:
And if you prefer beer over coffee, then Trump 2020 has you covered, with these beer cozies!
(Images all from screen capture)
