Trump Complains Fox News ‘Ain’t What It Used to Be’ While Watching MacCallum: ‘Oh Well, We Still Have’ Hannity

By Josh FeldmanJul 23rd, 2019, 8:00 pm

Once again, President Donald Trump is publicly grumbling about Fox News, this time going after anchor Martha MacCallum for her interview with Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Trump criticized MacCallum for asking him “softball questions” and lamented how Fox “ain’t what it used to be”:

He added as an addendum, “Oh well, we still have the great @seanhannity.”

Trump also plugged Hannity’s show tonight. On Monday Hannity previewed tonight’s show as a tutorial of sorts for Republicans on how to question Robert Mueller.

