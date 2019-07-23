Once again, President Donald Trump is publicly grumbling about Fox News, this time going after anchor Martha MacCallum for her interview with Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Trump criticized MacCallum for asking him “softball questions” and lamented how Fox “ain’t what it used to be”:

Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by @marthamaccallum on @FoxNews about the phony Witch Hunt. He was just forced out of the Democrat Presidential Primary because he polled at ZERO. Fox sure ain’t what it used to be. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

He added as an addendum, “Oh well, we still have the great @seanhannity.”

Oh well, we still have the great @seanhannity who I hear has a really strong show tonight. 9:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Trump also plugged Hannity’s show tonight. On Monday Hannity previewed tonight’s show as a tutorial of sorts for Republicans on how to question Robert Mueller.

[photo via Mark Wilson / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com