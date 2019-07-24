President Donald Trump declared this afternoon on Twitter, after Robert Mueller’s testimony ended, that “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!”

TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Trump mocked Democrats over the hearing earlier and shared multiple clips of Republicans grilling the former special counsel.

The president got a little mockery for his declaration:

OH GOD HE’S JOINED FORCES WITH MARIANNE WILLIAMSON SEEK SHELTER I LOVED YOU ALL https://t.co/KqXsfTO4PC — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 24, 2019

mr. president, if you had to pick your favorite episode of Star Trek The Next Generation, which would it be https://t.co/7KrJ8kZIYN — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 24, 2019

strong Marianne Williamson energy in this tweet https://t.co/FdLpPMWBT5 — joe (@JoePerticone) July 24, 2019

You can count on it, Mr. President. https://t.co/jNPxLKXRZi — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 24, 2019

Demmings: Isn’t it fair to say that the president’s written answers were not only inadequate and incomplete because he didn’t answer many of your questions, but where he did his answered showed he wasn’t always being truthful. Mueller: I would say, generally. https://t.co/GXoyHzMiNJ — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 24, 2019

