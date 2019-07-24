comScore

Trump Declares ‘TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!’ After Mueller Testimony Wraps

By Josh FeldmanJul 24th, 2019, 4:03 pm

President Donald Trump declared this afternoon on Twitter, after Robert Mueller’s testimony ended, that “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!”

Trump mocked Democrats over the hearing earlier and shared multiple clips of Republicans grilling the former special counsel.

The president got a little mockery for his declaration:

Josh Feldman

