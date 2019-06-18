President Donald Trump today briefly took questions from reporters before leaving for his big campaign rally, mostly about Acting DefSec Patrick Shanahan withdrawing from consideration to be the permanent secretary.

Trump praised Mark Esper, his pick for Acting Defense Secretary, as an “outstanding guy,” and said Shanahan is “wonderful.”

He said he did not ask Shanahan to withdraw––stepping down was the nominee’s decision––and, when asked about the domestic violence incidents in Shanahan’s family, said, “I had heard about it yesterday for the first time. I didn’t know about it. I heard about it yesterday. It’s very unfortunate. Very unfortunate.”

The president said, however, that they have a “very good vetting process” and this “came up a little bit over the last short period of time.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

