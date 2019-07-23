President Donald Trump tonight railed against Robert Mueller, hours before Wednesday morning’s big hearing, over the news of Mueller’s last-minute request that his longtime aide be there.

Aaron Zebley, per new developments tonight, will be sworn in alongside the former special counsel tomorrow:

JUST IN: Aaron Zebley will be *sworn in* for Mueller’s intel committee hearing tomorrow. Statement from a committee aide: pic.twitter.com/OMIgICxhcR — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 24, 2019

Earlier tonight, Trump tweeted, “Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. A rigged Witch Hunt!”

Just got back only to hear of a last minute change allowing a Never Trumper attorney to help Robert Mueller with his testimony before Congress tomorrow. What a disgrace to our system. Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. A rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Hours later Trump again declared on Twitter, “This should NOT be allowed.”

So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com