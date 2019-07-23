comScore

Trump Goes Off on Mueller Over Aide Appearing Alongside Him at Hearing: ‘SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED’

By Josh FeldmanJul 23rd, 2019, 10:57 pm

President Donald Trump tonight railed against Robert Mueller, hours before Wednesday morning’s big hearing, over the news of Mueller’s last-minute request that his longtime aide be there.

Aaron Zebley, per new developments tonight, will be sworn in alongside the former special counsel tomorrow:

Earlier tonight, Trump tweeted, “Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. A rigged Witch Hunt!”

Hours later Trump again declared on Twitter, “This should NOT be allowed.”

