Trump Goes on AM Tweetstorm Touting Poll Numbers ‘Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of All Time’

By Josh FeldmanJun 15th, 2019, 10:14 am

President Donald Trump went on another tweetstorm this morning touting his poll numbers, railing against “presidential harassment,” tagging Fox & Friends, and even claiming a 2020 win by any other candidate will result in a market crash.

The president retweeted several accounts this morning, including tweets from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, from Senator Marco Rubio––mostly on Iran––and from White House director of social media Dan Scavino, including videos mocking Rachel Maddow‘s 2016 prediction and sharing Matt Gaetz‘s exchange with John Dean at this weeks hearing.

He also touted polls on his job performance and tagged One America News Network, which Trump has started embracing more in recent weeks:

Trump railed against “presidential harassment” again and tagged Fox & Friends as he built up anticipation for his big Orlando rally Tuesday:

The president also came out in favor of an amendment to ban the burning of the American flag:

Though this is not, we should note, the first time he’s taken a position on the issue:

The president also touted the economic numbers this morning and claimed there would be a market crash “if anyone but me takes over in 2020”:

[image via screengrab]

