Trump Goes on AM Tweetstorm Touting Poll Numbers ‘Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of All Time’

President Donald Trump went on another tweetstorm this morning touting his poll numbers, railing against “presidential harassment,” tagging Fox & Friends, and even claiming a 2020 win by any other candidate will result in a market crash.

The president retweeted several accounts this morning, including tweets from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, from Senator Marco Rubio––mostly on Iran––and from White House director of social media Dan Scavino, including videos mocking Rachel Maddow‘s 2016 prediction and sharing Matt Gaetz‘s exchange with John Dean at this weeks hearing.

He also touted polls on his job performance and tagged One America News Network, which Trump has started embracing more in recent weeks:

“The latest Polls find 51% of Americans approve of President Trump’s Job Performance. Last month a Democrat Pollster said President Trump’s approval rating has been the most steady of any President in history!” @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

“With over a 50% Approval Rating at this point in his Presidency, analysts believe re-election in 2020 looks (very) promising!” @OANN Hey, we have accomplished more than any President in the first 2 1/2 years, WHY NOT? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Trump railed against “presidential harassment” again and tagged Fox & Friends as he built up anticipation for his big Orlando rally Tuesday:

Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our Country, we are doing great in the Polls, even better than in 2016, and will be packed at the Tuesday Announcement Rally in Orlando, Florida. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

“President Trump to launch 2020 Campaign in Florida!” @foxandfriends Tuesday will be a Big Crowd and Big Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

The president also came out in favor of an amendment to ban the burning of the American flag:

All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Though this is not, we should note, the first time he’s taken a position on the issue:

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

The president also touted the economic numbers this morning and claimed there would be a market crash “if anyone but me takes over in 2020”:

The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go….However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before! KEEP AMERICA GREAT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

