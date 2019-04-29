comScore

Trump Implores NRA to ‘Get Its Act Together Quickly, Stop the Internal Fighting’

By Colby HallApr 29th, 2019, 8:28 am

President Donald Trump has opined on the recent state of administrative disarray that the National Rifle Association has endured. Over the past few days, an internal battle between NRA President Oliver North and Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre, which resulted in North’s announcement that he will be stepping down after LaPierre alleged a blackmail scheme over alleged financial impropriety.

Trump has enjoyed rock-solid political support from the pro-gun rights lobby and expressed concern over how New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s effort to hold the NRA accountable for their pro-gun messaging and efforts, which he sees as, at best, irresponsible.

Trump tweeted:

There have been numerous reports that the NRA has been enduring grave fiscal challenges of late, though none of these reports have cited enough internal documents to prove the allegations. The drama at the top, alongside reported investigations that Russia funneled campaign dollars for the Trump election effort through the NRA, all add up to something of an existential crisis for the controversial gun lobby.

UPDATE: Trump continued the thought in a follow-up tweet roughly an hour later:

 

 

