Trump Lashes Out at ‘Fake News’ and ‘Corrupt Reporters’ After Ukraine Transcript Causes Uproar

President Donald Trump responded to the Ukraine transcript scandal on Wednesday, referring to the controversy as the “single greatest witch hunt in American history.”

“The president [of Ukraine] himself just came out with a statement saying there was absolutely no pressure put on him,” Trump claimed. “What I do want to see is I want to see other countries helping Ukraine also, not just us. As usual, the United States helps and nobody else is there. So I want to see other countries help.”

“Just so you understand, it’s the single greatest witch hunt in American history, probably in history, but in American history. It’s a disgraceful thing,” he continued. “The letter was a great letter, meaning the letter revealing the call. That was done at the insistence of myself and other people that read it. It was a friendly letter. There was no pressure. The way you had that built up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell. It turned out to be a nothing call, other than a lot of people said I never knew you could be so nice.”

“Part of the problem you have is you have the fake news, you have a lot of corrupt reporting. You have some very fine reporters and journalists, but you have a lot of corrupt reporters, a lot of corrupt journalists,” the President declared. “If you noticed, the stock market went up when they saw the nonsense. All of a sudden the stock market went down very substantially yesterday when they saw a charge. After they read the charge, the stock market went up very substantially. We have created the greatest economy in the history of our country, the greatest economy in the world. Had my opponent won, China would right now be the number one economy by far.”

Trump continued to change the subject to China:

Right now China is way behind us, and they’ll never catch us if we have smart leadership. Way behind. We’ve picked up trillions of dollars and they’ve lost trillions of dollars and they want to make a deal very badly. It could happen. It could happen. It could happen sooner than you think. Our military is rebuilt. Our military has never been stronger. When I came in, it was depleted. Our vets are happy. So many great things are happening, and the Democrats feel they’re going to lose. We had the highest poll number, Rasmussen, 53, but they say you can add ten to it. A lot of people say you can add more than ten to it, because a lot of people don’t want to talk about it, but they want to vote for Trump. I just say this, we have the strongest country we’ve ever had. We have the best economy we’ve ever had. We have the best unemployment numbers we’ve ever had. We have the best employment numbers we’ve ever had. We have now almost 160 million people working, that’s far more than we’ve ever had working in our country before. Thank you very much, everybody.

