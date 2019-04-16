comScore

Trump Mocked For Referring to Fox News as ‘We’

By Colby HallApr 16th, 2019, 11:04 am

President Donald Trump is catching some stick on Twitter after he used an odd turn of phrase, describing Fox News as “we.”

The “offending” tweet was a dig at the network’s decision to air a town hall with progressive Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, which he found to be remarkably chummy. Trump tweeted:

Trump’s apparent passive aggressive criticism echoes similar comments made by Sean Hannity during his show that followed the Sanders’ town hall. Hannity dismissed the event, insisting that the town hall was full of “communist” ideas spouted by “crazy Bernie.”

But it was the literary use of the “royal we” that caught the attention of Twitter users whose comments assembled below for your reading pleasure:

