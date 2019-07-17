President Donald Trump kicked things off at his North Carolina rally tonight by touting the House vote late this afternoon against the resolution to impeach him.

“I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in: the resolution —— how stupid is that —— on impeachment,” Trump said.

“I want to thank those Democrats,” he continued, “because many of them voted for us. The vote was a totally lopsided 332-95-1.”

Trump added, “They want to try and impeach. It’s a disgrace. So now we have that behind us.” Some House Democrats made it clear today this isn’t over yet.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

