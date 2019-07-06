President Donald Trump was recently asked about UFOs in his interview with George Stephanopoulos, and when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently sat down with POTUS, he too brought up the subject.

Carlson––who also spoke with Trump about tech censorship and the state of America’s cities––asked him if he thinks UFOs are real.

“I don’t want to really get into it too much,” the president said, “but personally, I tend to doubt it.”

“I mean, you have people that swear by it, right?” he continued. “We have had people saying that they’ve seen things. I’m not a believer but, you know, I guess anything’s possible.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

