President Donald Trump refuted Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins for her statement earlier in the day, calling for the Supreme Court vacancy not to be filled until after the election.

“I totally disagree with her. We have an obligation. We won. We have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want. That’s not the next president,” Trump told a group of reporters outside the White House. “Hopefully, I will be the next president. But we’re here now, right now we’re here, and we have an obligation to the voters, all of the people, the millions of people that put us here, in the form of a victory.”

He added, “We have an obligation to them, to all of those voters, and it’s a very simple thing. So I would disagree. If that’s what she said, that’s not the way I read it. I read it differently, but if that’s what she said, I totally disagree.”

The president also noted that his nominee to fill the seat left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would “most likely” be a female.

“I could see most likely it would be a woman, yeah, I think I can say that. It would be a woman. If somebody were to ask me now, I would say that a woman would be in the first place, yes. The choice of a woman I would say would certainly be appropriate,” Trump said.

Collins released a statement hours priors on Saturday, calling for the next SCOTUS nominee not to be voted on until after a winner is declared in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election,” her statement reads. “In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd.”

