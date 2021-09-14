Trump Reportedly DONE With Kevin McCarthy: ‘Pretended to Be My Best Friend, and then, He F*cked Me’

An upcoming book on Donald Trump’s final months in office is providing explosive new details about the end of the former president’s term, not the least of which is his monumental anger toward House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward gave CNN an early look at Peril, his third book on the chaos that engulfed the Trump presidency. The book, also co-authored by Robert Costa, describes numerous instances of Trump’s anger and efforts to remain president despite losing the 2020 election, but one of the most interesting previews gravitates around Trump’s fury when McCarthy pronounced the former president responsible for the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“This guy called me every single day, pretended to be my best friend, and then, he fucked me,” Trump reportedly raved. “He’s not a good guy.”

The book reportedly shows that Trump remains furious with Republicans who blamed him after his supporters — fueled by his lies of a “stolen” election — violently broke into the Capitol and tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. It also has a quote where Trump seems to mock McCarthy for subsequently trying to get back on the former president’s good side.

“Kevin came down to kiss my ass and wants my help to win the House back,” Trump said, according to the authors.

