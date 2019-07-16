President Donald Trump addressed what he sees as “vile” and horrible statements made by the four Democratic freshman Congresswomen with whom he has been a fierce battle of political rhetoric for three straight days.

The ugly political controversy started on Sunday when Trump tweeted criticism of four recently elected women of color understood to include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Ilhan Omar — who held their own press conference on Tuesday to hit back at the commander-in-chief.

Trump called in the press to start a cabinet meeting as he wanted to address what many have reasonably called a racist attack on the four congresswomen. While a handful of Republican Congressman has also condemned Trump’s attacks, most Republicans have either remained silent or defended Trump’s attacks from claims of racism.

The latest comments follow a series of repeated attacks (five, if you’re scoring at home) that most recently culminated in the old “love it or leave it” ethos expressed by the following Trump tweet from Tuesday morning:

Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

When asked by an unidentified White House reporter where he thinks they should go if they were to leave the country, Trump said that he wasn’t concerned where the House Democratic women freshman should go if they were to leave the United States, saying “wherever they want.” He then reiterated those lawmakers have made “vile” and horrible statements.

A rough transcript of his comments: