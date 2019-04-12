Trump Slams ‘Radical Left Democrats’ for Opposing His Sanctuary City Proposal: ‘No More Open Arms’

President Donald Trump slammed “radical left Democrats” for opposing his proposal to send migrants to sanctuary cities.

“If the Radical Left Democrats all of a sudden don’t want the Illegal Migrants in their Sanctuary Cities (no more open arms), why should others be expected to take them into their communities?” Trump tweeted out. “Go home and come into our Country legally and through a system of Merit!”

Earlier today, Trump also tweeted out this:

In response to Trump’s threat to send migrants to sanctuary cities, Rep. Jerry Nadler called the proposition “morally repugnant.”

“What the President is talking about here is spending taxpayer dollars to use immigrant families—mothers, fathers and young children—as pawns for political retribution,” Nadler wrote. “This is both morally repugnant and probably illegal.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi was also among those who opposed Trump’s sanctuary city claim, calling it “unworthy” of the presidency.

“I don’t know anything about it, but again, it’s just another notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and disrespectful of the challenges that we face as a county, as a people, to address who we are: a nation of immigrants,” Pelosi told reporters on Friday, according to The Hill.

