Donald Trump amassed a staggering number of lies and inaccurate claims as president, adding 10 more to his total on his last day to reach an unprecedented 30,573 falsehoods.

That’s according to the Washington Post’s Fact Checker, Glenn Kessler, who published his final count on Trump the day that his successor, Joe Biden, was inaugurated. That averages out to roughly one lie or false claim every 69 minutes across the entire 1,461 days in Trump’s term.

Trump’s most frequent untruth, per the Post? That he “built the greatest economy in the history of the world,” which he repeated 493 times. Other popular whoppers include his inflated claims about the length of the newly-constructed border wall (258 times), which totaled just 40 miles at the end of December 2020, and that his administration “rebuilt the military” (250 times). He also pushed misinformation about the “Russia hoax” Mueller probe and the “big lie” about election fraud conspiracies well over 200 times as well.

Coincidentally, the Post found Trump’s most dishonest day was November 2, 2020, the day before Election Day, when he made an incredible 503 false claims. That broke the old single-day record for Trump lying, which he set the day before, with 339 claims. And that record broke the previous one of 310 false claims, set five days earlier, on October 27th.

When Trump’s term began, the Post’s Fact Checker used a sliding scale of deception from One to Four Pinocchios. But two years into the 45th president’s tsunami of lies and obfuscations, Kessler felt compelled to introduce a new, even worse, “Bottomless Pinocchio” to deal with Trump’s unapologetic and near-pathological repetition of favorite false claims.

Among Trump’s last moments of misinformation, a bit of rank revisionist history from his short address at Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One and left for Florida this morning.

When we started, had we not been hit by the pandemic, we would have had numbers that would never have been said already. Our [employment] numbers are the best ever. If you look at what happened until February a year ago, our numbers were at a level that nobody had ever seen before.

