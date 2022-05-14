Trump Thinks Elon Musk Won’t Follow Through on Buying Twitter Because of ‘So Many Fake Accounts’

Former President Donald Trump does not think Elon Musk will end up buying Twitter because there are “so many fake accounts.”

During a rally Saturday in Austin, Trump promoted his social media platform Truth Social, saying that “it blows Twitter away” and “everybody loves it — especially the engagement.”

Trump then referenced Musk putting his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on hold.

“I don’t believe he’s going to buy Twitter because you have so many fake accounts, the bots, all of the different things,” Trump said of Musk. “I think it’s going to be very interesting.”

Trump says Musk has a lot of problems before he promotes his own social media platform “Troth Social” pic.twitter.com/tFcuSWjCd5 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2022

Musk said he was pausing his deal “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Musk tweeted that he would conduct a random sample of 100 Twitter users to find the percentage of fake accounts, which prompted Twitter’s legal team to accuse Musk of violating a nondisclosure agreement.

Trump added that Musk has “some problems because he bought a lot of stock he shouldn’t have bought.”

“He’s got a lot of problems with Twitter,” Trump said. “But Twitter has a lot of problems, so go to Truth Social.”

