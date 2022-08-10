Former president Donald Trump is expected to testify today in New York as part of an investigation by the state’s attorney general into his family’s business practices. This comes amid a busy week for the former president, whose Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. was searched by the FBI on Monday.

The investigation, led by New York state Attorney General Letitia James, has already found possible signs of fraud committed by the Trump Organization.

“We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years,” James wrote in a tweet on January 18.

Trump first announced his decision to testify on his Truth Social app last night, calling it a “continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history.”

The former president arrived at the attorney general’s office around nine this morning, according to ABC News.

Trump’s grown children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, were questioned under oath by lawyers last week. Neither invoked the Fifth Amendment during their questioning, according to NBC.

