Trump’s Message to Jan. 6 Prison Protestors Interrupted by Man in Chicken Mask Holding ‘Fart Noises’ Sign

Former President Donald Trump‘s message to a group of protestors outside a Washington D.C. jail was interrupted by a man wearing a chicken head mask.

On Tuesday, a group of protestors gathered outside a D.C. jail to voice their support for those who are serving jail sentences for their involvement in the January 6th insurrection.

The group was led by Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old woman who was shot inside the Capitol building.

The former president placed a call to the group thanking them for their hard work and promising results. The event was live streamed online and the video above quickly circulated on Reddit.

“It’s an honor to be with you and everybody listening. It’s a terrible thing that has happened to a lot of people that are being treated very, very unfairly. We love Ashli and it was so horrible, what happened to her,” he said.

“That man that shot Ashli is a disgrace and then he goes on television and it looks like he was actually bragging about it. There’s never been a thing like this that’s happened in our country and I just want to tell everybody that’s listening we’re with you, we’re working with a lot of different people on this and we can’t let this happen,” Trump continued.

“This has never happened before — you look at all of the riots that took place for the last long period of time, not just in 2020, the last long period of time, and almost nothing has happened to those people. And what they’re doing here is a disgrace,” he added.

As Trump finished speaking, a counterprotestor ran out behind the group with a sign that read, “Fart Noises.”

The group immediately tried to block the protester from the live stream using flags to cover his view of the camera.

“It’s a disgrace to our country and it just cannot be allowed to happen and it cannot be allowed to continue. So I just wanna say to everybody everybody’s working on it, and I very much appreciate Micki. You’re asking me to just speak to everybody, but we cannot allow this to happen to our country, so God bless everybody. We are working very hard,” Trump concluded.

The counterprotestor eventually walked off and Trump’s message was over.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com