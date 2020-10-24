comScore

Twitter Blue Checks Go Nuts for MAGA Nuns at Trump Rally in Ohio

By Phillip NietoOct 24th, 2020, 9:14 pm

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The internet went crazy after bible-wielding nuns were spotted in “Make America Great Again” gear in the front row of President Donald Trump‘s Ohio rally on Saturday night.

Some users were less than impressed by the Trump’s campaign stunt, with one tweeting, “I’m personally struggling not to turn this into an occasion of sin due to the nuns in MAGA masks behind him.”

Others, including members of the president’s staff, cheered on the MAGA nuns.

Ohio remains one of the few battleground states where Trump has a slight lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden. According to Real Clear Politics polling average, the president leads the state with 46.8% over Biden at 46.2%.

