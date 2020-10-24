The internet went crazy after bible-wielding nuns were spotted in “Make America Great Again” gear in the front row of President Donald Trump‘s Ohio rally on Saturday night.

Nuns with MAGA masks @realDonaldTrump in Ohio pic.twitter.com/cgZHiA2aPF — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 24, 2020

This is a contrast nobody had on the bingo cards ……Bon Jovi vs Nuns in MAGA masks holding up bibles …. https://t.co/njbA8QrdVq — Jim Bourg (@jimbourg) October 24, 2020

Some users were less than impressed by the Trump’s campaign stunt, with one tweeting, “I’m personally struggling not to turn this into an occasion of sin due to the nuns in MAGA masks behind him.”

this can’t be real pic.twitter.com/c4J27ItFjk — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 24, 2020

I’m personally struggling not to turn this into an occasion of sin due to the nuns in MAGA masks behind him. — Kaya Oakes (@kayaoakes) October 24, 2020

Others, including members of the president’s staff, cheered on the MAGA nuns.

OMG the MAGA nuns behind him https://t.co/ONGnIz0QVy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 24, 2020

Ohio remains one of the few battleground states where Trump has a slight lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden. According to Real Clear Politics polling average, the president leads the state with 46.8% over Biden at 46.2%.

