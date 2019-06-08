Twitter Reacts to Maxine Waters Correctly Predicting When Trump Would ‘Back Off’ on Mexico Tariff Threat

First she gained Internet fame for “reclaiming my time,” and now Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is wowing Twitter for correctly predicting the time when President Donald Trump would “back off” on his Mexico tariff threat.

In a tweet on early Friday afternoon, the Congresswoman noted how Senate GOP opposition meant Trump now faced almost insurmountable, bipartisan opposition to his latest front in the trade war, and she boldly declared: “Bet you bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend, Just another bluff?”

Just a few hours later, the State Department announced an agreement with Mexico that notably lacked any specific metrics or conditions on future immigration levels. Trump then quickly announced that his previous, ironclad tariff threat that Mexico must stop “all illegal immigration” was “indefinitely suspended.”

Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 7, 2019

Her apparently dead-on prognostication skills did not go unnoticed.

When you are making even freaking Maxine Waters appear to be intelligent, rational, and prescient, you are doing something VERY wrong! https://t.co/bZ1DFXRNIo — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) June 8, 2019

The world has turned upside down. https://t.co/tNZXhHFllA — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 8, 2019

You called it Auntie Maxine 💙 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 8, 2019

She’s seen through Trump from day one. https://t.co/ClBATviaOE — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 8, 2019

Having been proven right yet again, @RepMaxineWaters reclaims her time. https://t.co/tHwN5vzGfh — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) June 8, 2019

However, not everyone saw Trump’s convenient resolution of his tariff dilemma just before the weekend began as evidence Waters was right.

This prediction from Maxine Waters is being thrown back in her face after deal with Mexico https://t.co/urn2B3y1j1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 8, 2019

Screengrab of Rep. Waters, Feb. 6, 2017, via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com