Twitter Reacts to Maxine Waters Correctly Predicting When Trump Would ‘Back Off’ on Mexico Tariff Threat
First she gained Internet fame for “reclaiming my time,” and now Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is wowing Twitter for correctly predicting the time when President Donald Trump would “back off” on his Mexico tariff threat.
In a tweet on early Friday afternoon, the Congresswoman noted how Senate GOP opposition meant Trump now faced almost insurmountable, bipartisan opposition to his latest front in the trade war, and she boldly declared: “Bet you bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend, Just another bluff?”
Just a few hours later, the State Department announced an agreement with Mexico that notably lacked any specific metrics or conditions on future immigration levels. Trump then quickly announced that his previous, ironclad tariff threat that Mexico must stop “all illegal immigration” was “indefinitely suspended.”
Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff!
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 7, 2019
Her apparently dead-on prognostication skills did not go unnoticed.
When you are making even freaking Maxine Waters appear to be intelligent, rational, and prescient, you are doing something VERY wrong! https://t.co/bZ1DFXRNIo
— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) June 8, 2019
The world has turned upside down. https://t.co/tNZXhHFllA
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 8, 2019
1:10 p.m. today. https://t.co/lNLEeAwRDe
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 8, 2019
She’s right…
Again. https://t.co/zq5Y84fCTI
— greed is violence (@Mccallforall) June 8, 2019
— Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) June 8, 2019
You called it Auntie Maxine 💙
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 8, 2019
She’s seen through Trump from day one. https://t.co/ClBATviaOE
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 8, 2019
Having been proven right yet again, @RepMaxineWaters reclaims her time. https://t.co/tHwN5vzGfh
— Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) June 8, 2019
8 hours ago! @RepMaxineWaters nailed it! https://t.co/bRAAqkStIU
— Tabula Rasa 🏳️🌈❤🏳️🌈 (@DStewart541) June 8, 2019
However, not everyone saw Trump’s convenient resolution of his tariff dilemma just before the weekend began as evidence Waters was right.
This prediction from Maxine Waters is being thrown back in her face after deal with Mexico https://t.co/urn2B3y1j1
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 8, 2019
Screengrab of Rep. Waters, Feb. 6, 2017, via C-Span.
