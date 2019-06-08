comScore

Twitter Reacts to Maxine Waters Correctly Predicting When Trump Would ‘Back Off’ on Mexico Tariff Threat

By Reed RichardsonJun 8th, 2019, 12:53 am

First she gained Internet fame for “reclaiming my time,” and now Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is wowing Twitter for correctly predicting the time when President Donald Trump would “back off” on his Mexico tariff threat.

In a tweet on early Friday afternoon, the Congresswoman noted how Senate GOP opposition meant Trump now faced almost insurmountable, bipartisan opposition to his latest front in the trade war, and she boldly declared: “Bet you bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend, Just another bluff?”

Just a few hours later, the State Department announced an agreement with Mexico that notably lacked any specific metrics or conditions on future immigration levels. Trump then quickly announced that his previous, ironclad tariff threat that Mexico must stop “all illegal immigration” was “indefinitely suspended.”

Her apparently dead-on prognostication skills did not go unnoticed.

However, not everyone saw Trump’s convenient resolution of his tariff dilemma just before the weekend began as evidence Waters was right.

