WATCH: Trump Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 By Attacking Joe Biden in Video ‘Address’

Former President Donald Trump kicked off the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 by releasing a video that was mostly dedicated to attacking current President Joe Biden over the withdrawal from Afghanistan — that Trump himself negotiated.

On Saturday morning, Trump’s Save America PAC sent an email entitled “NEW: 20th Anniversary of September 11th Address from President Donald J. Trump” that contained a link to a video message that spent a few seconds discussing the attacks, then pivoted to political attacks on President Biden:

For the great people of our country, this is a very sad day. September 11th represents great sorrow for our country. Many things were displayed that day, including, most importantly, the bravery of our police, fire and first responders of every kind. The job they did was truly unbelievable. We love them and we thank them. It is also a sad time for the way our war on those that did so much harm to our country ended last week. The loss of 13 great warriors and the many more who were wounded should never have happened. Overall, two hundred and fifty people were killed in Afghanistan last week and so many more were seriously injured. We had eighty five billion dollars of the finest and most sophisticated military equipment taken from us without even a shot being fired. The leader of our country was made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen. It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness, and leaders who truly didn’t understand what was happening. This is the 20th year of this war and should have been a year of victory and honor and strength. Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat. We will live on, but sadly, our country will be wounded for a long period of time, we will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused. Do not fear, however, America will be made great again.

President Biden will be visiting the sites of all three attacks. Later on Saturday, Trump will be providing commentary for a gimmick boxing match.

