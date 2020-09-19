President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally at 7 PM EST in North Carolina on Saturday evening.

The rally comes on the heels of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away Friday evening. Following her death, Trump called her “an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” upon hearing the news from a reporter.

Trump late Saturday afternoon on the White House’s South Lawn defended his plan on moving forward to replace Ginsburg’s now-vacant seat, ahead of what is shaping up to be a highly contested 2020 presidential election.

Watch the rally above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]