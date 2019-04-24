White House Denies Democrats’ Request for Stephen Miller to Testify on Immigration Policy

The White House has denied the Democrats request for Stephen Miller to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee according to the Washington Post.

WaPo reported Wednesday night:

Oversight panel Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) received a letter from the White House counsel Wednesday denying his request that Miller come before the committee to testify on the Trump administration’s immigration policies. “We are pleased that the Committee is interested in obtaining information regarding border security and much-needed improvements to our immigration system,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote, offering to make available “cabinet secretaries and other agency leaders” to discuss the issue.

Last week, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings requested Miller’s testimony in a request that read, “I am inviting you to testify before the committee because it appears that you are one of the primary moving forces behind some of the most significant — and in my view, troubling — immigration policies coming out of the Trump White House.”



