During his new rule on the consequences of Democrats losing political power Friday night, Bill Maher brought up 2016 “Hillary equivocators” and third-party voters to tell them, “You all have to eat it one more time.”

He said it’s pointless for liberals to call Republicans hypocrites in the Supreme Court fight because “they have no morals.”

“There’s no catching them in an inconsistency. They don’t care,” Maher said. “The only rule Republicans play by is ‘the people who win make the rules.’ Power talks, losers walk.”

He argued that with a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, “when the 2020 election winds up in the lap of that court, as they’re practically already promising it will, guess who wins.”

And that’s when he unloaded on the people who weren’t so sure about Hillary Clinton four years ago:

“All the Hillary equivocators from 2016, the people who said she was racist, not really that different from Trump, the ones who voted third party, the ones who stayed home because, ‘you know, the lesser of two evils,’ sorry, but you all have to eat it one more time. Because oh how I would love me some of that Hillary evil right now. You know, the evil where liberals would currently have a 6-3 majority on the court, the evil where people wouldn’t be facing having their health care taken away or their right to vote or where America wasn’t sliding into autocracy…”

He went through a number of ways Clinton’s presidency would have significantly differed from Trump’s and said that Obamacare and Roe v. Wade will likely be gone soon, saying, “I hope you enjoy carrying your rape baby to term, you can name it Jill Stein.”

Maher concluded by saying Democrats’ last Hail Mary is to give Joe Biden an overwhelming win in November.

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]