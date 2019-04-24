2020 Candidate Julian Castro Calls Out Event For Putting Photo of His Twin Brother on Program

Former Obama Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and current Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro got off to an awkward start at a candidate forum by pointing out that the event’s program featured a photograph of his twin brother, not him.

At the She the People forum in Houston Wednesday afternoon, Castro’s introduction got off to a rocky start when his entrance was delayed because his walk-on music wasn’t ready.

Once that was sorted out, moderators Aimee Allison and Joy Reid welcomed Castro to the stage, where Castro had a laugh over the music, and pointed out another misstep.

“I will say, though, that the picture y’all have in your program is actually of my brother, Joaquin,” Castro said. “Hell yeah, you have my brother’s picture, that’s true.”

“Prove it,” Reid joked, as the audience laughed.

“He would say that that’s a good thing because he’s better looking than I am, but you know,” Castro joked.

Castro’s twin brother is Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX).

Watch the clip above, via NBC.

