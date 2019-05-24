2020 Democratic presidential contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar criticized President Donald Trump’s amplification of faked videos involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, the Minnesota senator said she hopes the faked videos spur legislative action. The videos deceptively edit clips of Pelosi to show her slurring her words or stuttering heavily.

“I don’t think we would expect the president of the United States to be sending out a video that is doctored but we’ve seen this,” she said. “It’s a concerted effort.”

On Thursday night, Trump sparked outrage after he posted an edited video on Twitter that spliced together video clips of Pelosi to make it look like she was stammering. The video itself was taken from Lou Dobbs’ program on Fox Business.

The same night, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani posted a link to a doctored video that was slowed down to make it seem like Pelosi slurred her words during an interview. Giuliani later deleted the tweet and posted a bizarre and incoherent apology tweet Friday morning.

“It is unbelievable to me that the president would be involved in this kind of disinformation campaign,” Klobuchar told Bash Friday afternoon.

She criticized Trump’s focus on his current feud with Pelosi, saying “what he’s focused on is just escalating a battle.”

“I think we need less chaos and more reasoned leadership,” Klobuchar concluded.

