Putting his money where his universal basic income campaign policy is, 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced during the third Democratic debate that he will be holding a raffle and then randomly selecting 10 families to give them $12,000 each over the next year.

“”When you donate money to a presidential campaign, what happens? The politician spends the money on TV ads and consultants and you hope it works out,” Yang said. “It’s time to trust ourselves more than our politicians.”The 44-year-old entrepreneur-turned-politician then said he was making an “unprecedented” campaign move by promising to preview his “Freedom Dividend” plan to give every adult American $1,000 a month for life.

The announcement is not merely a cash giveaway, however. To sign up, people have to go to Yang’s campaign website and give their information, providing the candidate with a new list of potential donors to tap.

Not everyone was wowed by Yang’s announcement, though. As Yang finished speaking, Sen. Kamala Harris could be heard loudly cackling at the gimmick. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was likewise a bit taken aback, breaking from his prepared introduction to remark: “It’s original, I’ll give you that.”

Photo credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

