Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, joined the ballooning 2020 presidential field on Thursday with an appearance on CBS This Morning. He’s the seventh senator and the 21st Democrat to enter the race.

“What are your plans for the future?” anchor John Dickerson asked.

“My plan is to run for president,” Bennet said.

Simple enough. Bennet’s pitch: confronting “two enormous challenges” in America, (1) a lack of economic mobility and opportunity and (2) the need to restore integrity to government.

Bennet’s announcement was delayed after the senator was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April. Bennet’s surgery was successful, and the senator recovered.

Dickerson noted Bennet isn’t even “the only person from Colorado who is running.” (forza John Hickenlooper!)

Bennet noted he’s running on a platform focused on health care, and defended his record in the Senate and in the private sector as a businessman. “I don’t think that anybody has as broad a set of experiences in the field and I think that will distinguish me.”

Watch above, via CBS News.

