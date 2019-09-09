At a North Carolina political rally, President Donald Trump warned his supporters about the “rise of radical socialism” and claimed that a vote for “any Democrat” was akin to supporting “the destruction of the American Dream.”

Trump appeared at a special election eve rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina in support of state Rep. Dan Bishop, who is locked in a dead heat with Democrat Dan McCready in the final House race of the 2018 midterms. The November 2018 election results in this Congressional district were invalidated after an investigation uncovered widespread election fraud on behalf of the Republican candidate, Mark Harris, who led McCready by less than 1,000 votes as of the final tally on Election Night.

Bishop spoke briefly onstage at the rally as well, where he said “the socialist Democrat Party seeks the president’s destruction.”

Trump echoed this same line of attack on Democrats near the conclusion of the rally.

“You must never forget that the 2020 election is about one thing. You. It’s true. It’s not about me. It’s about you. It’s about your family, your future, and the fate of your country. That’s what we did in 2016,” the president said. “A vote for any Democrat in 2020 and a vote for any Democrat tomorrow in North Carolina is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American Dream. We are entering this campaign with the best record, the best results, the best agenda. And the only positive vision for the people of North Carolina.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

