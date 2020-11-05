Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon declared on his program Thursday morning that he would like to see the president place the heads of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray on “pikes” outside the White House, as a warning to other bureaucrats.

“Second term kicks off with firing [Christopher] Wray, firing [Anthony] Fauci,” Bannon said on his online show War Room: Pandemic.

The former White House official then laid out his horrid suggested plan for President Donald Trump to carry out his FBI director and the top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“Now I actually want to go a step farther but I realize the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you’re gone, time to stop playing games. Blow it all up, put Ric Grenell today as the interim head of the FBI, that’ll light them up, right.”

Co-host of the podcast Jack Maxey then chimed in to express his concurrence with Bannon’s gruesome idea.

“You know what Steve, just yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia, these were Quaker businessmen who had co-habitated if you will with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung,” Maxey stated. “This is what we used to do to traitors.”

Bannon then concluded, “That’s how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war.”

